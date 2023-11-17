Arizona High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pima County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:12 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Pima County, Arizona this week, we've got you covered.
Pima County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Arizona College Preparatory at Canyon Del Oro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 17
- Location: Oro Valley, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Williams Field High School at Salpointe Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 17
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest Christian High School at Mica Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 17
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Sabino High School at Mohave High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM AZT on November 18
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
