The Phoenix Suns (5-6) face the Utah Jazz (4-7) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Suns vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily

ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 116 - Jazz 114

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Suns vs Jazz Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 4.5)

Jazz (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-2.1)

Suns (-2.1) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



Under (236.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.8

The Suns have had more success against the spread than the Jazz this season, sporting an ATS record of 6-5-0, compared to the 5-6-0 record of the Jazz.

As a 4.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Phoenix is 2-2 against the spread compared to the 3-4 ATS record Utah racks up as a 4.5-point underdog.

Phoenix and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 63.6% of the time this season (seven out of 11). That's less often than Utah and its opponents have (eight out of 11).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Suns are 3-4, a better tally than the Jazz have posted (2-7) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Suns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Suns Performance Insights

On offense, the Suns are averaging 113.7 points per game (14th-ranked in league). They are surrendering 112.4 points per contest at the other end (16th-ranked).

Phoenix is averaging 45.4 boards per game this year (10th-ranked in NBA), and it has ceded only 41.2 rebounds per game (third-best).

The Suns rank 14th in the NBA with 25.5 dimes per contest.

It's been rough sledding for Phoenix in terms of turnovers, as it is averaging 15.5 turnovers per game (fourth-worst in NBA) and forcing 12.4 turnovers per contest (fifth-worst).

The Suns are sinking 12.8 treys per game this season (11th-ranked in NBA), and they have a 37.8% three-point percentage (fourth-best).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.