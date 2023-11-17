The Utah Jazz (2-4) go head to head with the Phoenix Suns (2-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Suns vs. Jazz Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN, KJZZ, AZFamily

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Suns Games

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant is putting up 27.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He's also draining 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 27.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 trey per contest.

On a per-game basis, Jusuf Nurkic gives the Suns 9.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Eric Gordon gets the Suns 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while putting up 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jordan Goodwin gives the Suns 9.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while averaging 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

The Suns are receiving 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Josh Okogie this season.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen averages 24.3 points, 1.3 assists and 8.3 boards per contest.

John Collins posts 13.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jordan Clarkson puts up 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Kelly Olynyk averages 9.7 points, 5.3 boards and 3.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Keyonte George posts 9.3 points, 4.0 boards and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 35.7% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns vs. Jazz Stat Comparison

Jazz Suns 114.3 Points Avg. 112.8 118.0 Points Allowed Avg. 111.0 45.8% Field Goal % 48.6% 37.4% Three Point % 37.2%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.