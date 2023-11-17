The Phoenix Suns (5-6) play the Utah Jazz (4-7) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily. The matchup has an over/under of 236.5 points.

Suns vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -4.5 236.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns Betting Records & Stats

In three games this season, Phoenix and its opponents have gone over 236.5 combined points.

Phoenix's games this season have had an average of 226.1 points, 10.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Suns are 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

Phoenix has won three of the seven games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Phoenix has won two of its four games when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Suns, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

Suns vs Jazz Additional Info

Suns vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 3 27.3% 113.7 227.7 112.4 231.9 225.1 Jazz 6 54.5% 114 227.7 119.5 231.9 228.3

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

Phoenix has done a better job covering the spread on the road (4-1-0) than it has at home (2-4-0).

The Suns record 5.8 fewer points per game (113.7) than the Jazz give up (119.5).

Phoenix has a 3-1 record against the spread and a 3-1 record overall when putting up more than 119.5 points.

Suns vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Suns and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 6-5 2-2 7-4 Jazz 5-6 3-4 8-3

Suns vs. Jazz Point Insights

Suns Jazz 113.7 Points Scored (PG) 114 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 13 3-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-4 3-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-4 112.4 Points Allowed (PG) 119.5 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 26 4-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-0 3-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-1

