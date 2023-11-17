The Phoenix Suns (5-6) face the Utah Jazz (4-7) on November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily.

Suns vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN

Suns vs Jazz Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (48.5%).

In games Phoenix shoots better than 48.5% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.

The Jazz are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 10th.

The Suns score 113.7 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 119.5 the Jazz allow.

Phoenix is 3-1 when scoring more than 119.5 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns are scoring 118.7 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 107.8 points per contest.

Phoenix gives up 116.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 107.4 on the road.

In home games, the Suns are sinking three more threes per game (14.2) than away from home (11.2). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (41.5%) compared to on the road (33.3%).

Suns Injuries