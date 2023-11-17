Oddsmakers have listed player props for Kevin Durant, Lauri Markkanen and others when the Phoenix Suns visit the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Suns vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily

ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns vs Jazz Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: +108) 4.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -169)

Friday's points prop bet for Durant is 27.5 points. That's 0.2 fewer than his season average of 27.7.

He has pulled down 8.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (7.5).

Durant has averaged four assists per game, 0.5 less than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Durant has connected on one three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 10.5 (Over: -108) 9.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -122)

The 9.3 points Jusuf Nurkic scores per game are 1.2 less than his over/under on Friday (10.5).

His per-game rebounding average of 10 is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday (9.5).

Nurkic has averaged four assists this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet on Friday.

Eric Gordon Props

PTS 13.5 (Over: -102)

Eric Gordon is averaging 15.3 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.8 more than Friday's prop total.

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 24.5 (Over: -106) 8.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -104)

Markkanen is averaging 24.3 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.2 less than Friday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 8.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Markkanen's four three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Friday.

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: +124)

The 14.5 points prop bet over/under set for John Collins on Friday is 1.5 more than his season scoring average (13).

He has averaged 3.5 more rebounds per game (11) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (7.5).

Collins has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

