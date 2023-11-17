UTSA vs. South Florida: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 17
The UTSA Roadrunners (7-3) will face off against their AAC-rival, the South Florida Bulls (5-5) in a matchup on Friday, November 17, 2023 at the Alamodome. The Bulls will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 16-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 67.5 points.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. South Florida matchup.
UTSA vs. South Florida Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Alamodome
UTSA vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UTSA Moneyline
|South Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UTSA (-16)
|67.5
|-800
|+550
|FanDuel
|UTSA (-16.5)
|66.5
|-950
|+610
UTSA vs. South Florida Betting Trends
- UTSA has compiled a 4-5-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Roadrunners have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16-point favorites.
- South Florida has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover four times.
- The Bulls have covered the spread when playing as at least 16-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
UTSA & South Florida 2023 Futures Odds
|South Florida
|To Win the AAC
|+10000
