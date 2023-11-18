Week 12 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Arizona
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:13 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Week 12 college football schedule features top teams in action, including fans watching from Arizona. Among those contests is the Utah Utes squaring off against the Arizona Wildcats.
College Football Games to Watch in Arizona on TV This Week
No. 16 Utah Utes at No. 19 Arizona Wildcats
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Arizona Stadium
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Arizona (-1)
Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Eastern Washington Eagles
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Roos Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 6 Oregon Ducks at Arizona State Sun Devils
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Sun Devil Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oregon (-24.5)
