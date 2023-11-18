Saturday's contest that pits the Arizona Wildcats (4-0) against the Memphis Tigers (1-2) at Imperial Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-57 in favor of Arizona, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 2:30 PM ET on November 18.

In their last game on Tuesday, the Wildcats earned a 79-66 victory over San Diego.

Arizona vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Arizona vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 81, Memphis 57

Other Pac-12 Predictions

Arizona Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wildcats averaged 74.1 points per game last season (38th in college basketball) while giving up 65.1 per contest (199th in college basketball). They had a +287 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by nine points per game.

Arizona averaged 3.9 fewer points in Pac-12 games (70.2) than overall (74.1).

At home, the Wildcats scored 76.7 points per game last season, 5.2 more than they averaged on the road (71.5).

In 2022-23, Arizona allowed 6.6 fewer points per game at home (62.3) than away (68.9).

