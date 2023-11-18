The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (9-1) square off against a fellow Pac-12 foe when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium.

Oregon has been firing on all cylinders this year, as they rank best in scoring offense (46.3 points per game) and 13th-best in scoring defense (17.1 points allowed per game). Arizona State ranks 25th-worst in total yards per game (323.6), but it has been better on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 46th in the FBS with 354 total yards allowed per contest.

We dive into all of the details you need before this contest starts in this article, including how to watch on FOX.

Arizona State vs. Oregon Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX

Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Arizona State vs. Oregon Key Statistics

Arizona State Oregon 323.6 (112th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 541 (2nd) 354 (44th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 309.4 (18th) 99.9 (121st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.6 (16th) 223.7 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.4 (2nd) 16 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (1st) 5 (131st) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (75th)

Arizona State Stats Leaders

Trenton Bourguet leads Arizona State with 1,344 yards on 131-of-211 passing with one touchdown compared to four interceptions this season.

Cameron Skattebo's team-high 631 rushing yards have come on 139 carries, with eight touchdowns. He also leads the team with 280 receiving yards (28 per game) on 23 catches with one touchdown.

DeCarlos Brooks has piled up 42 carries and totaled 220 yards with three touchdowns.

Elijhah Badger's 649 receiving yards (64.9 yards per game) are a team high. He has 58 catches on 87 targets with three touchdowns.

Jalin Conyers has put together a 313-yard season so far. He's caught 25 passes on 43 targets.

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has thrown for 3,135 yards (313.5 ypg) to lead Oregon, completing 77.7% of his passes and recording 29 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 121 rushing yards on 38 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Mar'Keise Irving, has carried the ball 138 times for 939 yards (93.9 per game), scoring 10 times. He's also caught 40 passes for 329 yards and one touchdown.

Jordan James has racked up 570 yards on 77 attempts, scoring nine times.

Troy Franklin's 1,093 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 83 times and has registered 60 catches and 11 touchdowns.

Tez Johnson has hauled in 53 receptions totaling 725 yards, finding the end zone eight times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Terrance Ferguson has a total of 347 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 33 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

