Arizona State vs. Oregon: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (9-1) will face off against the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-7) in Pac-12 action on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium. The Sun Devils are currently heavy, 23.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 54.5 in the outing.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Arizona State matchup in this article.
Arizona State vs. Oregon Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tempe, Arizona
- Venue: Sun Devil Stadium
Arizona State vs. Oregon Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|Arizona State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon (-23.5)
|54.5
|-3000
|+1200
|FanDuel
|Oregon (-23.5)
|53.5
|-2800
|+1160
Arizona State vs. Oregon Betting Trends
- Arizona State has compiled a 5-3-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Sun Devils have won each of their two games this year when playing as at least 23.5-point underdogs.
- Oregon has covered six times in nine matchups with a spread this season.
- The Ducks have been favored by 23.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in each of them.
Arizona State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Pac-12
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
