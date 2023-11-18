The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (9-1) will face off against the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-7) in Pac-12 action on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium. The Sun Devils are currently heavy, 23.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 54.5 in the outing.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Arizona State matchup in this article.

Arizona State vs. Oregon Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Arizona State vs. Oregon Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon Moneyline Arizona State Moneyline BetMGM Oregon (-23.5) 54.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Oregon (-23.5) 53.5 -2800 +1160 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Arizona State vs. Oregon Betting Trends

Arizona State has compiled a 5-3-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Sun Devils have won each of their two games this year when playing as at least 23.5-point underdogs.

Oregon has covered six times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

The Ducks have been favored by 23.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in each of them.

Arizona State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Pac-12 +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.