Oddsmakers heavily favor the No. 6 Oregon Ducks (9-1) when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in a matchup between Pac-12 foes at Sun Devil Stadium. Oregon is favored by 23.5 points. The game's point total is set at 53.5.

Oregon has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (second-best with 541 yards per game) and total defense (18th-best with 309.4 yards allowed per game) this year. Arizona State has been struggling offensively, ranking sixth-worst in the FBS with 17.7 points per game. It has been better on defense, surrendering 27.4 points per contest (77th-ranked).

Arizona State vs. Oregon Game Info

Oregon vs Arizona State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oregon -23.5 -115 -105 53.5 -110 -110 -3000 +1200

Arizona State Recent Performance

The Sun Devils are really playing poorly of late offensively, gaining 280.7 yards per game in their past three games (-103-worst in college football). Defensively, they are conceding 405.3 (96th-ranked).

In their past three games, the Sun Devils are scoring 19.3 points per game (-61-worst in college football), and conceding 29.7 per game (-33-worst).

Arizona State is accumulating 163.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (-74-worst in the country), and allowing 197.7 (103rd).

The Sun Devils are -59-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (117.3), and -89-worst in rushing yards conceded (207.7).

The Sun Devils have covered the spread twice and are 3-0 overall in their past three contests.

In Arizona State's past three games, it has hit the over twice.

Week 12 Pac-12 Betting Trends

Arizona State Betting Records & Stats

Arizona State's ATS record is 5-3-1 this season.

The Sun Devils have been an underdog by 23.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread both times.

The teams have hit the over in three of Arizona State's nine games with a set total.

Arizona State has been an underdog in nine games this season and won two (22.2%) of those contests.

This season, Arizona State has been at least a +1200 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Arizona State Stats Leaders

Trenton Bourguet has put up 1,344 passing yards, or 134.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 62.1% of his passes and has recorded one touchdown with four interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Cameron Skattebo, has carried the ball 139 times for 631 yards (63.1 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 280 receiving yards (28 per game) on 23 catches with one receiving touchdown.

DeCarlos Brooks has totaled 220 yards on 42 carries with three touchdowns.

Elijhah Badger has hauled in 649 receiving yards on 58 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Jalin Conyers has 25 receptions (on 43 targets) for a total of 313 yards (31.3 yards per game) this year.

Prince Dorbah leads the team with six sacks, and also has eight TFL and 24 tackles.

Chris Edmonds is the team's leading tackler this year. He's picked up 42 tackles.

Ro Torrence has a team-high one interception to go along with 24 tackles, two TFL, two sacks, and one pass defended.

