Best Bets & Odds for the Arizona vs. Utah Game – Saturday, November 18
The No. 19 Arizona Wildcats (7-3) face a Pac-12 matchup against the No. 16 Utah Utes (7-3). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Arizona vs. Utah? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When and Where is Arizona vs. Utah?
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tucson, Arizona
- Venue: Arizona Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Arizona 27, Utah 21
- Arizona has won all three of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.
- The Wildcats have played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, and won in each game.
- Utah has won one of the four games it has played as an underdog this season.
- This season, the Utes have won two of their five games when they're the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Wildcats' implied win probability is 53.5%.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Arizona (-1)
- Arizona is 7-2-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Wildcats have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 1 point or more.
- Against the spread, Utah is 6-4-0 this season.
- This season, the Utes have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 1 point or more.
Parlay your bets together on the Arizona vs. Utah matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (45.5)
- This season, six of Arizona's 10 games have gone over Saturday's total of 45.5 points.
- There have been four Utah games that have finished with a combined score over 45.5 points this season.
- Together, the two teams combine for 56.4 points per game, 10.9 points more than the over/under of 45.5 for this matchup.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Arizona
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|59.4
|57.3
|61.1
|Implied Total AVG
|35.6
|34.3
|36.6
|ATS Record
|7-2-0
|4-0-0
|3-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-7-0
|0-4-0
|2-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-0
|1-0
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-3
|2-1
|1-2
Utah
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46
|45
|47.5
|Implied Total AVG
|27.7
|28
|27.3
|ATS Record
|6-4-0
|4-2-0
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-6-0
|2-4-0
|2-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-0
|4-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-3
|0-1
|1-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.