The No. 19 Arizona Wildcats (7-3) face a Pac-12 matchup against the No. 16 Utah Utes (7-3). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Arizona vs. Utah?

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • Channel: Pac-12 Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Tucson, Arizona
  • Venue: Arizona Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Arizona 27, Utah 21
  • Arizona has won all three of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.
  • The Wildcats have played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, and won in each game.
  • Utah has won one of the four games it has played as an underdog this season.
  • This season, the Utes have won two of their five games when they're the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
  • Based on this game's moneyline, the Wildcats' implied win probability is 53.5%.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Arizona (-1)
  • Arizona is 7-2-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Wildcats have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 1 point or more.
  • Against the spread, Utah is 6-4-0 this season.
  • This season, the Utes have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 1 point or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (45.5)
  • This season, six of Arizona's 10 games have gone over Saturday's total of 45.5 points.
  • There have been four Utah games that have finished with a combined score over 45.5 points this season.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 56.4 points per game, 10.9 points more than the over/under of 45.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Arizona

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 59.4 57.3 61.1
Implied Total AVG 35.6 34.3 36.6
ATS Record 7-2-0 4-0-0 3-2-0
Over/Under Record 2-7-0 0-4-0 2-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 1-0 2-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 2-1 1-2

Utah

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 46 45 47.5
Implied Total AVG 27.7 28 27.3
ATS Record 6-4-0 4-2-0 2-2-0
Over/Under Record 4-6-0 2-4-0 2-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 4-0 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

