The No. 19 Arizona Wildcats (7-3) face a Pac-12 matchup against the No. 16 Utah Utes (7-3). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Arizona vs. Utah?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network

Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: Arizona Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Arizona 27, Utah 21

Arizona 27, Utah 21 Arizona has won all three of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

The Wildcats have played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, and won in each game.

Utah has won one of the four games it has played as an underdog this season.

This season, the Utes have won two of their five games when they're the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Wildcats' implied win probability is 53.5%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Arizona (-1)



Arizona (-1) Arizona is 7-2-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Wildcats have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 1 point or more.

Against the spread, Utah is 6-4-0 this season.

This season, the Utes have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 1 point or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45.5)



Over (45.5) This season, six of Arizona's 10 games have gone over Saturday's total of 45.5 points.

There have been four Utah games that have finished with a combined score over 45.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 56.4 points per game, 10.9 points more than the over/under of 45.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Arizona

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.4 57.3 61.1 Implied Total AVG 35.6 34.3 36.6 ATS Record 7-2-0 4-0-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-7-0 0-4-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 1-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 2-1 1-2

Utah

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46 45 47.5 Implied Total AVG 27.7 28 27.3 ATS Record 6-4-0 4-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 2-4-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 4-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.