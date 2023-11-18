As they get ready to play the Winnipeg Jets (8-5-2) on Saturday, November 18 at Canada Life Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes (8-6-2) have seven players currently listed on the injury report.

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Shea Weber D Out Ankle Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion Bryan Little C Out For Season Upper Body Barrett Hayton C Out Upper Body Jack McBain C Out Lower Body Travis Dermott D Out Upper Body Juuso Valimaki D Out Face

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ville Heinola D Out Ankle Rasmus Kupari C Out Shoulder Gabriel Vilardi C Out Knee

Coyotes vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Arena: Canada Life Centre

Coyotes Season Insights

With 53 goals (3.3 per game), the Coyotes have the NHL's 11th-ranked offense.

Arizona's total of 48 goals conceded (three per game) ranks 13th in the league.

They have the 11th-ranked goal differential in the league at +5.

Jets Season Insights

The Jets score the eighth-most goals in the NHL (55 total, 3.7 per game).

Its +6 goal differential is the 10th-best in the league.

Coyotes vs. Jets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-190) Coyotes (+155) 6.5

