Coyotes vs. Jets Injury Report Today - November 18
As they get ready to play the Winnipeg Jets (8-5-2) on Saturday, November 18 at Canada Life Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes (8-6-2) have seven players currently listed on the injury report.
Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Shea Weber
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Jakub Voracek
|RW
|Out
|Concussion
|Bryan Little
|C
|Out For Season
|Upper Body
|Barrett Hayton
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Jack McBain
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Travis Dermott
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Juuso Valimaki
|D
|Out
|Face
Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ville Heinola
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Rasmus Kupari
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
|Gabriel Vilardi
|C
|Out
|Knee
Coyotes vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Arena: Canada Life Centre
Coyotes Season Insights
- With 53 goals (3.3 per game), the Coyotes have the NHL's 11th-ranked offense.
- Arizona's total of 48 goals conceded (three per game) ranks 13th in the league.
- They have the 11th-ranked goal differential in the league at +5.
Jets Season Insights
- The Jets score the eighth-most goals in the NHL (55 total, 3.7 per game).
- Its +6 goal differential is the 10th-best in the league.
Coyotes vs. Jets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Jets (-190)
|Coyotes (+155)
|6.5
