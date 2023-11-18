How to Watch the Coyotes vs. Jets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Winnipeg Jets and Arizona Coyotes (each coming off a win in its last game) will clash on Saturday at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg.
The Jets matchup with the Coyotes will air on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS, so tune in to catch the action.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Coyotes vs. Jets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/4/2023
|Coyotes
|Jets
|5-3 WPG
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes concede three goals per game (48 in total), 13th in the league.
- With 53 goals (3.3 per game), the Coyotes have the league's 11th-ranked offense.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Coyotes are 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Coyotes have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that time.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|16
|7
|10
|17
|9
|11
|55%
|Nick Schmaltz
|16
|4
|9
|13
|11
|11
|53.2%
|Sean Durzi
|16
|5
|7
|12
|14
|3
|-
|Logan Cooley
|16
|2
|10
|12
|7
|5
|41.9%
|Matias Maccelli
|16
|2
|9
|11
|13
|5
|-
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets have conceded 51 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 16th in league play in goals against.
- The Jets' 58 total goals (3.6 per game) rank fourth in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Jets have gone 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Jets have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that stretch.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|16
|13
|7
|20
|8
|7
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|16
|5
|13
|18
|7
|8
|51.1%
|Joshua Morrissey
|16
|1
|13
|14
|15
|8
|-
|Cole Perfetti
|16
|6
|8
|14
|4
|3
|37.5%
|Alex Iafallo
|16
|4
|9
|13
|3
|7
|20%
