The Winnipeg Jets and Arizona Coyotes (each coming off a win in its last game) will clash on Saturday at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg.

The Jets matchup with the Coyotes will air on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Coyotes vs Jets Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/4/2023 Coyotes Jets 5-3 WPG

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes concede three goals per game (48 in total), 13th in the league.

With 53 goals (3.3 per game), the Coyotes have the league's 11th-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Coyotes are 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Coyotes have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that time.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 16 7 10 17 9 11 55% Nick Schmaltz 16 4 9 13 11 11 53.2% Sean Durzi 16 5 7 12 14 3 - Logan Cooley 16 2 10 12 7 5 41.9% Matias Maccelli 16 2 9 11 13 5 -

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have conceded 51 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 16th in league play in goals against.

The Jets' 58 total goals (3.6 per game) rank fourth in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Jets have gone 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Jets have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that stretch.

Jets Key Players