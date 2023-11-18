The Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele and the Arizona Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz are two of the top players to watch when these teams meet on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre.

Coyotes vs. Jets Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Favorite: Jets (-190)

Jets (-190) Total: 6.5

6.5 TV: ESPN+,SCRIPPS

Coyotes Players to Watch

Clayton Keller is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 17 points (1.1 per game), as he has scored seven goals and 10 assists in 16 games (playing 19:47 per game).

Arizona's Schmaltz has posted 13 total points (0.8 per game), with four goals and nine assists.

This season, Arizona's Sean Durzi has 12 points, courtesy of five goals (fourth on team) and seven assists (fifth).

In the crease, Connor Ingram has a record of 6-1-0 in eight games this season, conceding 20 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 223 saves and a .918 save percentage, 15th in the league.

Jets Players to Watch

One of Winnipeg's most productive offensive players this season is Kyle Connor, with 20 points (13 goals, seven assists) and an average ice time of 20:51 per game.

Through 16 games, Scheifele has scored five goals and picked up 13 assists.

Joshua Morrissey has 14 points for Winnipeg, via one goal and 13 assists.

Laurent Brossoit's record is 1-1-1. He has conceded 10 goals (3.2 goals against average) and made 68 saves with an .872% save percentage (63rd in league).

Coyotes vs. Jets Stat Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 6th 3.63 Goals Scored 3.31 14th 14th 3.19 Goals Allowed 3 12th 10th 32 Shots 28.3 30th 7th 28.1 Shots Allowed 33.2 27th 21st 18.33% Power Play % 30.51% 4th 27th 73.21% Penalty Kill % 76.67% 20th

