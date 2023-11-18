The Winnipeg Jets (9-5-2) host the Arizona Coyotes (8-6-2) at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, November 18 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS. The Jets defeated the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 in their last game, while the Coyotes are coming off a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Coyotes vs. Jets Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-190) Coyotes (+155) 6.5 Jets (-1.5)

Coyotes Betting Insights

The Coyotes have been listed as an underdog 10 times this season, and won three of those games.

Arizona has gone 1-4 when it's been set as an underdog of +155 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Coyotes, based on the moneyline, is 39.2%.

Arizona's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals 10 of 16 times.

Coyotes vs Jets Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Jets Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 58 (4th) Goals 53 (11th) 51 (16th) Goals Allowed 48 (13th) 11 (17th) Power Play Goals 18 (3rd) 15 (25th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (20th)

Coyotes Advanced Stats

The Coyotes went 5-3-2 over its past 10 contests, including a 5-5-0 record versus the spread during that span.

In its past 10 contests, Arizona has hit the over seven times.

The Coyotes and their opponents have combined to tally an average of 6.3 goals in their past 10 games, 0.2 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Coyotes and their opponents are scoring 1.4 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.9 goals.

The Coyotes have scored 53 goals this season (3.3 per game) to rank 11th in the NHL.

The Coyotes' 48 total goals given up (three per game) rank 13th in the NHL.

Their +5 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.

