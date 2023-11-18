Top Player Prop Bets for Coyotes vs. Jets on November 18, 2023
The Winnipeg Jets host the Arizona Coyotes at Canada Life Centre on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Kyle Connor, Clayton Keller and others in this game.
Coyotes vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Coyotes vs. Jets Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
Keller's seven goals and 10 assists in 16 games for Arizona add up to 17 total points on the season.
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Stars
|Nov. 14
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Predators
|Nov. 11
|1
|2
|3
|5
|at Blues
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 7
|1
|1
|2
|1
Nick Schmaltz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Nick Schmaltz has racked up 13 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has four goals and nine assists.
Schmaltz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Stars
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Predators
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blues
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 7
|0
|2
|2
|2
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Kyle Connor Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
One of Winnipeg's top offensive players this season is Connor, who has scored 20 points in 16 games (13 goals and seven assists).
Connor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 14
|2
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 9
|3
|1
|4
|7
|at Blues
|Nov. 7
|2
|1
|3
|7
Mark Scheifele Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Mark Scheifele is another of Winnipeg's most productive contributors through 16 games, with five goals and 13 assists.
Scheifele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 9
|0
|4
|4
|4
|at Blues
|Nov. 7
|1
|2
|3
|3
