The Winnipeg Jets host the Arizona Coyotes at Canada Life Centre on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Kyle Connor, Clayton Keller and others in this game.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Coyotes vs. Jets Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Jets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

Keller's seven goals and 10 assists in 16 games for Arizona add up to 17 total points on the season.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 at Stars Nov. 14 1 0 1 3 at Predators Nov. 11 1 2 3 5 at Blues Nov. 9 0 1 1 1 vs. Kraken Nov. 7 1 1 2 1

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Nick Schmaltz has racked up 13 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has four goals and nine assists.

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Nov. 16 0 0 0 3 at Stars Nov. 14 0 0 0 3 at Predators Nov. 11 0 0 0 0 at Blues Nov. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Kraken Nov. 7 0 2 2 2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

One of Winnipeg's top offensive players this season is Connor, who has scored 20 points in 16 games (13 goals and seven assists).

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Nov. 17 0 0 0 1 vs. Devils Nov. 14 2 1 3 5 vs. Stars Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 vs. Predators Nov. 9 3 1 4 7 at Blues Nov. 7 2 1 3 7

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Mark Scheifele is another of Winnipeg's most productive contributors through 16 games, with five goals and 13 assists.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Nov. 17 0 0 0 1 vs. Devils Nov. 14 0 1 1 0 vs. Stars Nov. 11 0 1 1 4 vs. Predators Nov. 9 0 4 4 4 at Blues Nov. 7 1 2 3 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.