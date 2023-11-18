The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming contest against the Winnipeg Jets is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Janis Moser light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Janis Moser score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Moser stats and insights

In two of 16 games this season, Moser has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Jets this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 51 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Moser recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 23:01 Away W 3-2 11/14/2023 Stars 1 0 1 23:13 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 2 0 2 20:47 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:10 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:32 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 1 1 0 16:40 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:46 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 18:35 Away L 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:00 Home W 8-1 10/27/2023 Kings 2 1 1 20:01 Home L 5-4

Coyotes vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

