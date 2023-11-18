Will Jason Zucker Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 18?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes square off with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Jason Zucker going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jason Zucker score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Zucker stats and insights
- In three of nine games this season, Zucker has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Jets.
- He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Zucker averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 51 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.