On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes square off with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Jason Zucker going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jason Zucker score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Zucker stats and insights

  • In three of nine games this season, Zucker has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Jets.
  • He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Zucker averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15%.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets have given up 51 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

