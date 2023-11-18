On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes square off with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Jason Zucker going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jason Zucker score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Zucker stats and insights

In three of nine games this season, Zucker has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Jets.

He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Zucker averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15%.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 51 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

