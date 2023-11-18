The Winnipeg Jets (8-5-2) take on the Arizona Coyotes (8-6-2) at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, November 18 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS. The Jets defeated the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 in their last outing, while the Coyotes are coming off a 3-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Coyotes have put up a 5-3-2 record during their past 10 games. They have scored 38 total goals (10 power-play goals on 31 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 32.3%) while giving up 33 goals to their opponents.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will emerge with the victory in Saturday's hockey action.

Coyotes vs. Jets Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final tally of Jets 4, Coyotes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-190)

Jets (-190) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes have a 2-2-4 record in overtime contests this season and an 8-6-2 overall record.

Arizona has earned eight points (3-4-2) in its nine games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Coyotes scored only one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Arizona has won the only game this season when it scored two goals (1-0-0, two points).

The Coyotes have earned 16 points in their 12 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Arizona has recorded a single power-play goal in nine games and picked up nine points with a record of 4-4-1.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Arizona is 3-0-1 (seven points).

The Coyotes have been outshot by opponents in 12 games, going 5-6-1 to record 11 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 5th 3.67 Goals Scored 3.31 14th 18th 3.27 Goals Allowed 3 12th 6th 32.9 Shots 28.3 30th 7th 28.1 Shots Allowed 33.2 27th 19th 19.64% Power Play % 30.51% 4th 27th 72.22% Penalty Kill % 76.67% 20th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Coyotes vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.