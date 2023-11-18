For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Arizona Coyotes and the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Logan Cooley a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Logan Cooley score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Cooley stats and insights

  • In two of 16 games this season, Cooley has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Jets this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus eight assists.
  • He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 7.4% of them.

Jets defensive stats

  • On defense, the Jets are allowing 51 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.0 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Cooley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 14:38 Away W 3-2
11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:26 Away L 4-3 OT
11/11/2023 Predators 3 0 3 16:47 Away W 7-5
11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:56 Away L 2-1
11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:40 Home W 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:40 Home L 5-3
11/2/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:34 Home W 3-2
11/1/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 16:22 Away L 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 17:59 Home W 8-1
10/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:33 Home L 5-4

Coyotes vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

