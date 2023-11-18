Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Maricopa County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 5:59 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Maricopa County, Arizona today, we've got you covered.
Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rancho Solano Preparatory School at Northland Preparatory Academy
- Game Time: 5:00 PM AZT on November 18
- Location: Flagstaff, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
