Should you bet on Mathew Dumba to score a goal when the Arizona Coyotes and the Winnipeg Jets go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Mathew Dumba score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Dumba stats and insights

Dumba has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored against the Jets this season in one game (one shot).

Dumba has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 4.5% of them.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 51 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Dumba recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 19:44 Away W 3-2 11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:00 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 1 0 1 17:48 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:52 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:47 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:16 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:08 Away L 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:22 Home W 8-1 10/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 22:48 Home L 5-4

Coyotes vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

