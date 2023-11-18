Will Mathew Dumba Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 18?
Should you bet on Mathew Dumba to score a goal when the Arizona Coyotes and the Winnipeg Jets go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Mathew Dumba score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Dumba stats and insights
- Dumba has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored against the Jets this season in one game (one shot).
- Dumba has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 4.5% of them.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 51 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.
Dumba recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|19:44
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|23:00
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|17:48
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:40
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:52
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:47
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:16
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/1/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|21:08
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|22:22
|Home
|W 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|22:48
|Home
|L 5-4
Coyotes vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
