The Arizona Coyotes, Nick Schmaltz among them, face the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre. Prop bets for Schmaltz in that upcoming Coyotes-Jets game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nick Schmaltz vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Schmaltz Season Stats Insights

Schmaltz's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:08 per game on the ice, is -5.

In three of 16 games this year, Schmaltz has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In nine of 16 games this year, Schmaltz has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 16 games this year, Schmaltz has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Schmaltz goes over his points prop total is 60.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Schmaltz having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Schmaltz Stats vs. the Jets

On the defensive side, the Jets are giving up 51 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 16 Games 4 13 Points 2 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.