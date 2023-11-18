According to our computer model, the Eastern Washington Eagles will take down the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks when the two teams match up at Roos Field on Saturday, November 18, which begins at 4:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Northern Arizona vs. Eastern Washington Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Eastern Washington (-1.5) 61.5 Eastern Washington 32, Northern Arizona 30

Northern Arizona Betting Info (2022)

The Lumberjacks won five games against the spread last season, while failing to cover six times.

The Lumberjacks and their opponent combined to hit the over six out of 11 times last year.

Eastern Washington Betting Info (2022)

The Eagles had a record of just 2-9-0 against the spread last season.

The Eagles and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 11 times last season.

Lumberjacks vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Eastern Washington 31.3 34.8 38.8 27.3 29.6 40.8 Northern Arizona 25.4 29.8 30.2 27.4 20.6 32.2

