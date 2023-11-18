The Eastern Washington Eagles (4-6) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Roos Field in a Big Sky clash.

With 34.8 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks 14th-worst in the FCS, Eastern Washington has been forced to lean on their 26th-ranked offense (31.3 points per contest) to keep them in games. In terms of total offense, Northern Arizona ranks 58th in the FCS (361.4 total yards per game) and 92nd defensively (388.2 total yards allowed per game).

Northern Arizona vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Cheney, Washington Venue: Roos Field

Northern Arizona vs. Eastern Washington Key Statistics

Northern Arizona Eastern Washington 361.4 (54th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.9 (22nd) 388.2 (94th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 442.0 (119th) 138.5 (71st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 154.6 (53rd) 222.9 (46th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 261.3 (18th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (78th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Northern Arizona Stats Leaders

Adam Damante has 1,154 passing yards, or 115.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 69% of his passes and has tossed six touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Devon Starling has rushed 123 times for 602 yards, with five touchdowns. He's also tacked on 19 catches for 188 yards and one touchdown.

Chase Belcher has collected 267 yards (on 46 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Coleman Owen's 593 receiving yards (59.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 51 receptions on 50 targets with five touchdowns.

Hendrix Johnson has racked up 362 receiving yards (36.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 33 receptions.

BJ Fleming has racked up 230 reciving yards (23.0 ypg) this season.

Eastern Washington Stats Leaders

Kekoa Visperas has thrown for 2,435 yards (243.5 ypg) to lead Eastern Washington, completing 66.5% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 144 rushing yards on 67 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Justice Jackson has carried the ball 76 times for a team-high 472 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times as a runner.

Tuna Altahir has been handed the ball 113 times this year and racked up 450 yards (45.0 per game) with five touchdowns.

Efton Chism III has hauled in 75 catches for 824 yards (82.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Nolan Ulm has hauled in 37 receptions totaling 483 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Anthony Stell Jr. has a total of 259 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 27 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

