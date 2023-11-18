Pac-12 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:28 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
There are four games featuring a Pac-12 team on the Saturday college basketball schedule, including the Colorado Buffaloes versus the SMU Mustangs.
Pac-12 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Arizona Wildcats vs. Memphis Tigers
|2:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|-
|Santa Clara Broncos at Oregon Ducks
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|-
|Seattle U Redhawks at Washington Huskies
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|-
|Colorado Buffaloes at SMU Mustangs
|9:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
