Will Sean Durzi Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 18?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes square off with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Sean Durzi going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Sean Durzi score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Durzi stats and insights
- Durzi has scored in five of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Jets this season in one game (two shots).
- Durzi has picked up three goals and three assists on the power play.
- Durzi averages two shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.6%.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 51 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.
Durzi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|24:59
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|20:25
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|25:04
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|24:14
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|26:03
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|24:50
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|22:41
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/1/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|19:18
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|19:34
|Home
|W 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|23:45
|Home
|L 5-4
Coyotes vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
