The Arizona Coyotes, including Sean Durzi, are in action Saturday against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Durzi's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Sean Durzi vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Durzi Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Durzi has averaged 23:10 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +7.

Durzi has a goal in five games this season through 16 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Durzi has a point in nine games this year (out of 16), including multiple points three times.

Durzi has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in seven of 16 games played.

The implied probability that Durzi goes over his points over/under is 46.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Durzi going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Durzi Stats vs. the Jets

On the defensive side, the Jets are allowing 51 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +7.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 16 Games 4 12 Points 2 5 Goals 0 7 Assists 2

