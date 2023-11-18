The Week 12 college football slate included one game with Big South teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Charleston Southern vs. Gardner-Webb

Week 12 Big South Results

Gardner-Webb 34 Charleston Southern 10

Gardner-Webb Leaders

Passing: Jaylen King (6-for-18, 107 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Jaylen King (6-for-18, 107 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Jayden Brown (10 ATT, 147 YDS, 1 TD)

Jayden Brown (10 ATT, 147 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: AJ Johnson (4 TAR, 2 REC, 66 YDS, 1 TD)

Charleston Southern Leaders

Passing: Isaiah Bess (18-for-38, 156 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Isaiah Bess (18-for-38, 156 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: TJ Ruff (21 ATT, 98 YDS, 1 TD)

TJ Ruff (21 ATT, 98 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Noah Jennings (10 TAR, 5 REC, 58 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Gardner-Webb Charleston Southern 448 Total Yards 248 140 Passing Yards 156 308 Rushing Yards 92 1 Turnovers 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Next Week's Big South Games

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.