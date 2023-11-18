MVFC Games Today: How to Watch MVFC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 12
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:21 PM MST|Updated: 23 hours ago
The Week 12 college football schedule includes four games involving schools from the MVFC. Hoping to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.
MVFC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Youngstown State Penguins at Murray State Racers
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Illinois State Redbirds at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Missouri State Bears at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|North Dakota State Bison at Northern Iowa Panthers
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
