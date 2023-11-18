The Week 12 college football schedule includes four games involving schools from the MVFC. Hoping to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MVFC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Youngstown State Penguins at Murray State Racers 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Illinois State Redbirds at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Missouri State Bears at South Dakota State Jackrabbits 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North Dakota State Bison at Northern Iowa Panthers 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!