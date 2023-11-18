Pac-12 Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 12
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Week 12 of the 2023 college football season includes six games involving Pac-12 teams. Our computer model likes Arizona (-1) against Utah and betting the over/under in the Cal vs. Stanford matchup as best bets or parlay options.
Best Week 12 Pac-12 Spread Bets
Pick: Arizona -1 vs. Utah
- Matchup: Utah Utes at Arizona Wildcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Arizona by 5.5 points
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Washington +2 vs. Oregon State
- Matchup: Washington Huskies at Oregon State Beavers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Washington by 2 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Stanford +6.5 vs. Cal
- Matchup: California Golden Bears at Stanford Cardinal
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Cal by 2.6 points
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 12 Pac-12 Total Bets
Over 55.5 - Cal vs. Stanford
- Matchup: California Golden Bears at Stanford Cardinal
- Projected Total: 64.8 points
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)
Under 65.5 - UCLA vs. USC
- Matchup: UCLA Bruins at USC Trojans
- Projected Total: 59.3 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Under 62.5 - Colorado vs. Washington State
- Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes at Washington State Cougars
- Projected Total: 61 points
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: November 17
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Week 12 Pac-12 Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Washington
|10-0 (7-0 Pac-12)
|41.0 / 23.5
|503.9 / 410.3
|Oregon
|9-1 (6-1 Pac-12)
|46.3 / 17.1
|541.0 / 309.4
|Oregon State
|8-2 (5-2 Pac-12)
|37.9 / 20.5
|453.3 / 332.0
|Arizona
|7-3 (5-2 Pac-12)
|31.1 / 20.9
|437.9 / 334.7
|USC
|7-4 (5-3 Pac-12)
|43.8 / 34.6
|475.8 / 446.5
|Utah
|7-3 (4-3 Pac-12)
|25.3 / 17.8
|355.1 / 299.8
|UCLA
|6-4 (3-4 Pac-12)
|26.4 / 16.4
|430.5 / 289.9
|Cal
|4-6 (2-5 Pac-12)
|31.9 / 37.0
|398.2 / 432.2
|Arizona State
|3-7 (2-5 Pac-12)
|17.7 / 27.4
|323.6 / 354.0
|Stanford
|3-7 (2-6 Pac-12)
|20.9 / 36.9
|357.3 / 456.4
|Colorado
|4-6 (1-6 Pac-12)
|30.7 / 33.9
|384.6 / 464.2
|Washington State
|4-6 (1-6 Pac-12)
|30.3 / 29.9
|421.0 / 411.1
