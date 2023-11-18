SoCon teams were in action for three games in the Week 12 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Furman vs. Wofford | Citadel vs. East Tennessee State | UT Martin vs. Samford

Week 12 SoCon Results

Wofford 19 Furman 13

Pregame Favorite: Furman (-19.5)

Furman (-19.5) Pregame Total: 42.5

Wofford Leaders

Passing: Amari Odom (9-for-18, 92 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Amari Odom (9-for-18, 92 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Ryan Ingram (19 ATT, 111 YDS, 1 TD)

Ryan Ingram (19 ATT, 111 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Jordan Davis (1 TAR, 1 REC, 28 YDS)

Furman Leaders

Passing: Carson Jones (18-for-38, 99 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Carson Jones (18-for-38, 99 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Myion Hicks (11 ATT, 70 YDS, 1 TD)

Myion Hicks (11 ATT, 70 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Colton Hinton (3 TAR, 3 REC, 28 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Wofford Furman 184 Total Yards 188 92 Passing Yards 99 92 Rushing Yards 89 4 Turnovers 1

East Tennessee State 35 Citadel 23

East Tennessee State Leaders

Passing: Haynes Eller (9-for-15, 163 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Haynes Eller (9-for-15, 163 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Trey Foster (17 ATT, 96 YDS, 2 TDs)

Trey Foster (17 ATT, 96 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Xavier Gaillardetz (5 TAR, 5 REC, 103 YDS, 1 TD)

Citadel Leaders

Passing: Graeson Underwood (22-for-43, 244 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Graeson Underwood (22-for-43, 244 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Ricky Conway (7 ATT, 43 YDS)

Ricky Conway (7 ATT, 43 YDS) Receiving: Malachi Taylor (7 TAR, 7 REC, 86 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

East Tennessee State Citadel 278 Total Yards 373 163 Passing Yards 261 115 Rushing Yards 112 2 Turnovers 1

Samford 27 UT Martin 17

Pregame Favorite: UT Martin (-5.5)

UT Martin (-5.5) Pregame Total: 57.5

Samford Leaders

Passing: Michael Hiers (21-for-31, 205 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Michael Hiers (21-for-31, 205 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jay Stanton (15 ATT, 193 YDS, 1 TD)

Jay Stanton (15 ATT, 193 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Chandler Smith (12 TAR, 8 REC, 86 YDS, 1 TD)

UT Martin Leaders

Passing: Kinkead Dent (23-for-38, 261 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)

Kinkead Dent (23-for-38, 261 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs) Rushing: Sam Franklin (25 ATT, 160 YDS, 1 TD)

Sam Franklin (25 ATT, 160 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: DJ Nelson (5 TAR, 5 REC, 70 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Samford UT Martin 440 Total Yards 445 205 Passing Yards 261 235 Rushing Yards 184 0 Turnovers 2

