Sunday's contest at Desert Financial Arena has the Idaho State Bengals (2-1) going head to head against the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-1) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 65-64 win for Idaho State, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Sun Devils are coming off of a 70-67 loss to Grambling in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Arizona State vs. Idaho State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Arizona State vs. Idaho State Score Prediction

Prediction: Idaho State 65, Arizona State 64

Arizona State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Sun Devils were outscored by 8.7 points per game last season (posting 65.3 points per game, 172nd in college basketball, while giving up 74 per outing, 347th in college basketball) and had a -243 scoring differential.

Offensively, Arizona State posted 61.6 points per game last season in conference action. To compare, its overall average (65.3 points per game) was 3.7 PPG higher.

When playing at home, the Sun Devils scored 3.0 fewer points per game (63.6) than away from home last season (66.6).

At home, Arizona State allowed five fewer points per game (71.6) than on the road (76.6).

