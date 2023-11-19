Arizona vs. UT Arlington: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 19
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Arizona Wildcats (4-0) welcome in the UT Arlington Mavericks (2-1) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Arizona vs. UT Arlington matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Arizona vs. UT Arlington Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Arizona vs. UT Arlington Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona Moneyline
|UT Arlington Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arizona (-27.5)
|154.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Arizona (-27.5)
|154.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Arizona vs. UT Arlington Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Arizona put together a 16-13-0 record against the spread last season.
- Wildcats games went over the point total 16 out of 29 times last season.
- UT Arlington won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.
- The Mavericks and their opponents combined to hit the over 17 out of 27 times last year.
Arizona Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1400
- Arizona is four spots higher based on its national championship odds (third-best in college basketball) than its computer ranking (seventh-best).
- The implied probability of Arizona winning the national championship, based on its +1400 moneyline odds, is 6.7%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.