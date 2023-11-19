The Arizona Wildcats (4-0) welcome in the UT Arlington Mavericks (2-1) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Arizona vs. UT Arlington matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Arizona vs. UT Arlington Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
  • How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arizona vs. UT Arlington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona Moneyline UT Arlington Moneyline
BetMGM Arizona (-27.5) 154.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Arizona (-27.5) 154.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona vs. UT Arlington Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Arizona put together a 16-13-0 record against the spread last season.
  • Wildcats games went over the point total 16 out of 29 times last season.
  • UT Arlington won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.
  • The Mavericks and their opponents combined to hit the over 17 out of 27 times last year.

Arizona Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1400
  • Arizona is four spots higher based on its national championship odds (third-best in college basketball) than its computer ranking (seventh-best).
  • The implied probability of Arizona winning the national championship, based on its +1400 moneyline odds, is 6.7%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.