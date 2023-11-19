The Arizona Wildcats (4-0) welcome in the UT Arlington Mavericks (2-1) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Arizona vs. UT Arlington matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Arizona vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arizona vs. UT Arlington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona Moneyline UT Arlington Moneyline BetMGM Arizona (-27.5) 154.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Arizona (-27.5) 154.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona vs. UT Arlington Betting Trends (2022-23)

Arizona put together a 16-13-0 record against the spread last season.

Wildcats games went over the point total 16 out of 29 times last season.

UT Arlington won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

The Mavericks and their opponents combined to hit the over 17 out of 27 times last year.

Arizona Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Arizona is four spots higher based on its national championship odds (third-best in college basketball) than its computer ranking (seventh-best).

The implied probability of Arizona winning the national championship, based on its +1400 moneyline odds, is 6.7%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.