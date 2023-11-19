Arizona vs. UT Arlington: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (4-0) host the UT Arlington Mavericks (2-1) at McKale Center on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. There is no line set for the matchup.
Arizona vs. UT Arlington Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Where: Tucson, Arizona
- Venue: McKale Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Arizona Betting Records & Stats
- Arizona compiled a 16-13-0 record against the spread last season.
- Arizona was more successful against the spread than UT Arlington last season, tallying an ATS record of 16-13-0, as opposed to the 13-14-0 mark of the Mavericks.
Arizona vs. UT Arlington Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Arizona
|81.9
|148.3
|71.1
|139.5
|152.1
|UT Arlington
|66.4
|148.3
|68.4
|139.5
|132.8
Additional Arizona Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 81.9 points per game the Wildcats averaged were 13.5 more points than the Mavericks allowed (68.4).
- Arizona went 11-10 against the spread and 23-3 overall last season when scoring more than 68.4 points.
Arizona vs. UT Arlington Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Arizona
|16-13-0
|16-13-0
|UT Arlington
|13-14-0
|17-10-0
Arizona vs. UT Arlington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Arizona
|UT Arlington
|15-2
|Home Record
|6-8
|6-4
|Away Record
|4-9
|6-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-7-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-4-0
|85.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.9
|77.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.5
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-3-0
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
