The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (4-0) host the UT Arlington Mavericks (2-1) at McKale Center on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. There is no line set for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Arizona vs. UT Arlington Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona Betting Records & Stats

Arizona compiled a 16-13-0 record against the spread last season.

Arizona was more successful against the spread than UT Arlington last season, tallying an ATS record of 16-13-0, as opposed to the 13-14-0 mark of the Mavericks.

Arizona vs. UT Arlington Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona 81.9 148.3 71.1 139.5 152.1 UT Arlington 66.4 148.3 68.4 139.5 132.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Arizona Insights & Trends

Last year, the 81.9 points per game the Wildcats averaged were 13.5 more points than the Mavericks allowed (68.4).

Arizona went 11-10 against the spread and 23-3 overall last season when scoring more than 68.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Arizona vs. UT Arlington Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona 16-13-0 16-13-0 UT Arlington 13-14-0 17-10-0

Arizona vs. UT Arlington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona UT Arlington 15-2 Home Record 6-8 6-4 Away Record 4-9 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 85.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.9 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.5 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.