According to our computer model, the Houston Texans will beat the Arizona Cardinals when they meet at NRG Stadium on Sunday, November 19 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

Offensively, the Texans rank sixth in the NFL with 372.6 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 20th in total defense (340 yards allowed per contest). From an offensive standpoint, the Cardinals are compiling 295.9 total yards per contest (25th-ranked). They rank 22nd in the NFL on the other side of the ball (342.6 total yards surrendered per game).

Cardinals vs. Texans Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Texans (-6) Under (48) Texans 30, Cardinals 15

Cardinals Betting Info

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 33.3% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

Arizona has covered five times in 10 games with a spread this season.

When playing as at least 6-point underdogs this season, the Cardinals have an ATS record of 3-4.

Arizona and its opponent have combined to go over the point total six out of 10 times this season.

Cardinals games average 42.8 total points, 5.2 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Texans Betting Info

The Texans have a 71.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Houston has covered five times in nine chances against the spread this season.

Houston and its opponent have combined to go over the point total four out of nine times this season.

The over/under for this game is 48 points, 5.7 more than the average point total for Texans games this season.

Cardinals vs. Texans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Houston 24.1 21.3 27.3 21.8 21.6 21 Arizona 17.6 26.3 25 27 10.2 25.6

