Review the injury report for the Arizona Cardinals (2-8), which currently has 11 players listed on it, as the Cardinals prepare for their matchup with the Houston Texans (5-4) at NRG Stadium on Sunday, November 19 at 1:00 PM .

Watch the Cardinals in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Last time out, the Cardinals won 25-23 over the Atlanta Falcons.

In their last game, the Texans won 30-27 over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Michael Carter RB NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
Joey Blount S Knee Out
D.J. Humphries OL Ankle Questionable
Kevin Strong DL Knee Questionable
Ezekiel Turner LB Hamstring Questionable
Zach Pascal WR Hamstring Out
Jonathan Ledbetter DL Shoulder Out
Jesse Luketa OLB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice
Trystan Colon-Castillo OL Calf Questionable
Michael Wilson WR Shoulder Questionable
Emari Demercado RB Toe Out

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Houston Texans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Dameon Pierce RB Ankle Out
Brevin Jordan TE Foot Did Not Participate In Practice
George Fant OT Hip Limited Participation In Practice
Grayland Arnold S Calf Out
Jimmie Ward S Hamstring Out
Jerry Hughes DE Back Full Participation In Practice
Nico Collins WR Calf Limited Participation In Practice
Robert Woods WR Foot Did Not Participate In Practice
Noah Brown WR Knee Questionable
Dalton Schultz TE Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice
Andrew Beck FB Ankle Full Participation In Practice
Jake Hansen LB Hamstring Out
Steven Nelson CB Back Full Participation In Practice
Kurt Hinish DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice
Will Anderson Jr. DE Knee Questionable
Dylan Horton DE Knee Questionable
Henry To'o To'o LB Concussion Out

Cardinals vs. Texans Game Info

Rep the Texans or the Cardinals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals Season Insights

  • With 295.9 total yards per game on offense, the Cardinals rank 25th in the NFL in 2023. Defensively, they rank 22nd, giving up 342.6 total yards per game.
  • The Cardinals have been struggling defensively, ranking fifth-worst with 26.3 points surrendered per game. They have been better offensively, regstering 17.6 points per contest (25th-ranked).
  • The Cardinals rank second-worst in passing yards per game (169.4), but they've been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 11th in the NFL with 208.4 passing yards ceded per contest.
  • Arizona has been struggling against the run, ranking fifth-worst with 134.2 rushing yards surrendered per game. It has been more effective offensively, posting 126.5 rushing yards per contest (ninth-ranked).
  • The Cardinals have a -3 turnover margin this season, which ranks 19th in the NFL.

Cardinals vs. Texans Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Texans (-6)
  • Moneyline: Texans (-250), Cardinals (+200)
  • Total: 48 points

Sign up to live bet on the Texans-Cardinals matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.