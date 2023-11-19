According to oddsmakers, the Houston Texans (5-4) are less than a touchdown favorite (-5) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 against the Arizona Cardinals (2-8). The over/under has been set at 47.5.

The Texans' recent betting trends and insights can be found below before they play the Cardinals. The recent betting insights and trends for the Cardinals can be found below before they take on the Texans.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals vs. Texans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Houston Moneyline Arizona Moneyline
BetMGM Texans (-5) 47.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Texans (-4.5) 47.5 -230 +190 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 11 Odds

Arizona vs. Houston Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
  • TV Info: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Texans Betting Insights

  • Against the spread, Arizona is 5-5-0 this year.
  • The Cardinals are 3-4 as 5-point underdogs or more.
  • This year, six of Arizona's 10 games have gone over the point total.
  • Houston has a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Four of Houston's nine games with a set total have hit the over (44.4%).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.