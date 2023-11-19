According to oddsmakers, the Houston Texans (5-4) are less than a touchdown favorite (-5) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 against the Arizona Cardinals (2-8). The over/under has been set at 47.5.

The Texans' recent betting trends and insights can be found below before they play the Cardinals. The recent betting insights and trends for the Cardinals can be found below before they take on the Texans.

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

TV Info: CBS

Against the spread, Arizona is 5-5-0 this year.

The Cardinals are 3-4 as 5-point underdogs or more.

This year, six of Arizona's 10 games have gone over the point total.

Houston has a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Four of Houston's nine games with a set total have hit the over (44.4%).

