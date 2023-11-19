Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has a favorable matchup in Week 11 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Houston Texans. The Texans are allowing the ninth-most passing yards in the NFL, 246.4 per game.

Murray's stats last season included 2,368 passing yards (215.3 per game), completing 259 of 390 passes (66.4%), with 14 TDs and seven INTs. Murray also ran for 418 yards on 67 attempts with three rushing touchdowns, averaging 38.0 yards per game.

Murray vs. the Texans

Murray vs the Texans (since 2021): 1 GP / 261 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 261 PASS YPG / PASS TD Against Houston last year, three players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Texans gave up at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Houston gave up two or more touchdown passes to five opposing QBs.

Against the Texans last year, no opposing QB threw for three or more touchdowns in a game.

The 209.3 passing yards the Texans gave up on average per game a season ago made them the NFL's 10th-ranked defense against the pass.

The Texans' defense was ranked first in the league at 0.9 passing TDs allowed per game last year.

Kyler Murray Passing Props vs. the Texans

Passing Yards: 239.5 (-115)

239.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+135)

Murray Passing Insights

Murray went over on passing yards prop bets in four of 11 opportunities last season (36.4%).

The Cardinals ran 60.5% passing plays and 39.5% rushing plays last season. They ranked 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Murray was 33rd in the league with 6.1 yards per pass attempt last season (2,368 total yards passing).

Murray threw for a touchdown eight times last year in 11 games played, including multiple TD passes five times.

Murray's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chiefs 9/11/2022 Week 1 22-for-34 / 193 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 9/18/2022 Week 2 31-for-49 / 277 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 5 ATT / 28 YDS / 1 TD vs. Rams 9/25/2022 Week 3 37-for-58 / 314 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/2/2022 Week 4 23-for-32 / 207 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 12 ATT / 26 YDS / 1 TD vs. Eagles 10/9/2022 Week 5 28-for-42 / 250 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 4 ATT / 42 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 10/16/2022 Week 6 23-for-37 / 222 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 10 ATT / 100 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/20/2022 Week 7 20-for-29 / 204 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/30/2022 Week 8 31-for-44 / 326 YDS / 3 TDs / 2 INTs 6 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/6/2022 Week 9 25-for-35 / 175 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 8 ATT / 60 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/27/2022 Week 12 18-for-29 / 191 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 7 ATT / 56 YDS / 1 TD vs. Patriots 12/12/2022 Week 14 1-for-1 / 9 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs

