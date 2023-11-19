Marquise Brown will be running routes against the ninth-worst passing defense in the league when his Arizona Cardinals take on the Houston Texans in Week 11, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Brown's stat line reveals 43 grabs for a team-best 468 yards and four scores. He averages 46.8 yards per game, and has been targeted 81 times.

Brown vs. the Texans

Brown vs the Texans (since 2021): No games

No games Houston has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Texans have allowed eight opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Houston on the season.

The 246.4 passing yards the Texans give up per outing makes them the 24th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Texans' defense ranks second in the league by allowing 1.0 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (nine total passing TDs).

Marquise Brown Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 57.5 (-115)

Brown Receiving Insights

In four of 10 games this year, Brown has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Brown has been targeted on 81 of his team's 319 passing attempts this season (25.4% target share).

He is averaging 5.8 yards per target (113th in league play), averaging 468 yards on 81 passes thrown his way.

Brown has a touchdown catch in four of 10 games this season, but no games with more than one.

He has four total touchdowns this season (23.5% of his team's 17 offensive TDs).

Brown has been targeted nine times in the red zone (28.1% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts).

Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Falcons 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 1 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/5/2023 Week 9 8 TAR / 4 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 TAR / 6 REC / 33 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 10/22/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 3 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/15/2023 Week 6 11 TAR / 4 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

