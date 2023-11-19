The Arizona Cardinals' Marquise Brown will face the Houston Texans' defense and Steven Nelson in Week 11 NFL action. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on the Cardinals receivers' matchup versus the Texans secondary.

Cardinals vs. Texans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV: CBS

CBS

Marquise Brown Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Texans 73.7 7.4 30 91 8.18

Marquise Brown vs. Steven Nelson Insights

Marquise Brown & the Cardinals' Offense

Marquise Brown paces his team with 468 receiving yards on 43 receptions with four touchdowns.

Through the air, Arizona is having trouble when it drops back to pass this season, with just 1,694 passing yards (169.4 per game). It ranks 26th with eight passing touchdowns.

The Cardinals rank 25th in the league in scoring with 17.6 points per contest, and they rank 20th in total yards with 295.9 per game.

Arizona is not airing it out very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking ninth in the NFL with 31.9 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Cardinals have made 32 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 21st in the league. They throw the ball 58.2% of the time in the red zone.

Steven Nelson & the Texans' Defense

Steven Nelson leads the team with three interceptions, while also putting up 35 tackles and five passes defended.

In terms of passing yards allowed, Houston is 20th in the league at 2,218 (246.4 per game).

The Texans are ranked 13th in the league in points conceded, at 21.3 per game.

Two players have recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Houston this season.

The Texans have given up a touchdown pass to eight players this season.

Marquise Brown vs. Steven Nelson Advanced Stats

Marquise Brown Steven Nelson Rec. Targets 81 36 Def. Targets Receptions 43 5 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.9 25 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 468 35 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 46.8 3.9 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 133 0.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 9 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 3 Interceptions

Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.