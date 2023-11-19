Michael Carter did not participate in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals match up with the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. Looking for Carter's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In terms of season stats, Carter has rushed for 38 yards on eight carries with zero touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per carry, and has 15 catches (20 targets) for 68 yards.

Michael Carter Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

The Cardinals have listed one other running back on the injury report this week: Emari Demercado (LP/toe): 49 Rush Att; 195 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 12 Rec; 64 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 11 Injury Reports

Cardinals vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Carter 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 8 38 0 4.8 20 15 68 0

Carter Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bills 1 6 0 2 12 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 2 8 0 1 3 0 Week 3 Patriots 0 0 0 1 3 0 Week 4 Chiefs 1 9 0 2 12 0 Week 5 @Broncos 1 8 0 3 14 0 Week 6 Eagles 1 5 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Giants 2 2 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 0 0 0 6 24 0 Week 10 @Raiders 0 0 0 0 0 0

