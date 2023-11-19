Will Michael Carter Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Michael Carter did not participate in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals match up with the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. Looking for Carter's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Rep Michael Carter and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In terms of season stats, Carter has rushed for 38 yards on eight carries with zero touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per carry, and has 15 catches (20 targets) for 68 yards.
Keep an eye on Carter's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Michael Carter Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- The Cardinals have listed one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Emari Demercado (LP/toe): 49 Rush Att; 195 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 12 Rec; 64 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 11 Injury Reports
- Click Here for D'Onta Foreman
- Click Here for Ryan Tannehill
- Click Here for Matthew Stafford
- Click Here for Wan'Dale Robinson
- Click Here for Kalif Raymond
Cardinals vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Carter 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|8
|38
|0
|4.8
|20
|15
|68
|0
Carter Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|1
|6
|0
|2
|12
|0
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|2
|8
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 3
|Patriots
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|1
|9
|0
|2
|12
|0
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|1
|8
|0
|3
|14
|0
|Week 6
|Eagles
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Giants
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Chargers
|0
|0
|0
|6
|24
|0
|Week 10
|@Raiders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.