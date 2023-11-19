Rondale Moore has a favorable matchup when his Arizona Cardinals meet the Houston Texans in Week 11 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Texans give up 246.4 passing yards per game, ninth-worst in the league.

Moore has 25 receptions (41 targets) for 171 yards, averaging 17.1 yards per game this season.

Moore vs. the Texans

Moore vs the Texans (since 2021): 1 GP / 17 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 17 REC YPG / REC TD Houston has allowed two opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Texans have conceded a TD pass to eight opposing players this year.

Houston has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Texans give up 246.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Texans have totaled nine touchdowns through the air (one per game). The Texans' defense is second in the league in that category.

Cardinals Player Previews

Rondale Moore Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 32.5 (-111)

Moore Receiving Insights

Moore, in four of 10 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Moore has 12.9% of his team's target share (41 targets on 319 passing attempts).

He has 171 receiving yards on 41 targets to rank 143rd in NFL play with 4.2 yards per target.

Having played 10 games this season, Moore has not had a TD reception.

He has one touchdown this season (5.9% of his team's 17 offensive TDs).

Moore (two red zone targets) has been targeted 6.2% of the time in the red zone (32 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Falcons 11/12/2023 Week 10 8 TAR / 5 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 4 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 10/22/2023 Week 7 4 TAR / 2 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 4 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 3 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs

