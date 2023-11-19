On Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Delta Center, the Phoenix Suns (6-6) will look to extend a three-game road winning streak when taking on the Utah Jazz (4-8), airing at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, KJZZ, and AZFamily.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Jazz matchup.

Suns vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, KJZZ, and AZFamily

NBA TV, KJZZ, and AZFamily Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Suns vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Suns vs Jazz Additional Info

Suns vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Suns are outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game with a +18 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.2 points per game (ninth in the NBA) and allow 113.7 per outing (17th in the league).

The Jazz's -64 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.2 points per game (ninth in NBA) while giving up 120.5 per contest (26th in league).

These two teams average 230.4 points per game combined, 8.1 less than this game's total.

These teams surrender 234.2 points per game combined, 4.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Phoenix has compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Utah has compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Suns and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +650 +325 - Jazz +50000 +25000 -

