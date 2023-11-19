The Phoenix Suns (6-6) visit the Utah Jazz (4-8) after winning three straight road games. The Suns are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

Suns vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, KJZZ, and AZFamily

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Suns vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 117 - Jazz 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 4.5)

Jazz (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-2.4)

Suns (-2.4) Computer Predicted Total: 232.3

With their .500 ATS win percentages this year, both the Suns (6-6-0 ATS) and the Jazz (6-6-0 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Utah is 4-4 against the spread compared to the 2-3 ATS record Phoenix puts up as a 4.5-point favorite.

Phoenix's games have gone over the total 66.7% of the time this season (eight out of 12), less often than Utah's games have (nine out of 12).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Suns are 4-4, a better tally than the Jazz have put up (2-8) as moneyline underdogs.

Suns Performance Insights

This year, the Suns are posting 115.2 points per game (ninth-ranked in NBA) and ceding 113.7 points per contest (17th-ranked).

Phoenix is pulling down 44.6 rebounds per game this year (13th-ranked in NBA), and it has allowed just 41 rebounds per contest (fourth-best).

The Suns rank 11th in the NBA with 26.3 assists per contest.

Phoenix ranks 25th in the NBA at 14.9 turnovers per contest, but it is forcing 12 turnovers per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the league.

The Suns are draining 13.3 threes per game this season (11th-ranked in NBA), and they own a 39.2% three-point percentage (third-best).

