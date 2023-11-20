Will Alexander Kerfoot Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 20?
Can we expect Alexander Kerfoot finding the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes clash with the Los Angeles Kings at 9:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Alexander Kerfoot score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Kerfoot stats and insights
- Kerfoot has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In two games against the Kings this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Kerfoot has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 5.0% of them.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have given up 42 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Kerfoot recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|15:31
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:15
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:07
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|14:07
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:26
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:02
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:12
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/1/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|3
|0
|3
|13:06
|Home
|W 8-1
Coyotes vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
