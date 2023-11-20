The South Dakota Coyotes (3-2) square off against the Arizona Wildcats (5-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: ESPN U

Arizona vs. South Dakota Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats' 73.5 points per game are 5.9 more points than the 67.6 the Coyotes give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 67.6 points, Arizona is 5-0.
  • South Dakota has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.5 points.
  • The Coyotes score 8.7 more points per game (69.4) than the Wildcats give up (60.7).
  • South Dakota has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 60.7 points.
  • When Arizona allows fewer than 69.4 points, it is 5-1.
  • The Coyotes shoot 45.4% from the field, 7.2% higher than the Wildcats allow defensively.
  • The Wildcats shoot 45.0% from the field, just 6.4% higher than the Coyotes concede.

Arizona Leaders

  • Kailyn Gilbert: 13.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)
  • Breya Cunningham: 9.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 2.5 BLK, 74.3 FG%
  • Esmery Martinez: 11.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 48.3 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)
  • Helena Pueyo: 4.3 PTS, 3.8 STL, 29.0 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)
  • Maya Nnaji: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 52.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

Arizona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 San Diego W 79-66 McKale Center
11/18/2023 Memphis W 90-67 Imperial Arena
11/19/2023 Ole Miss L 56-47 Imperial Arena
11/20/2023 South Dakota - Imperial Arena
12/2/2023 @ UNLV - Cox Pavilion
12/7/2023 UCSD - McKale Center

