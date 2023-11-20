The Arizona Coyotes, Clayton Keller included, will play the Los Angeles Kings on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Keller are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Clayton Keller vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Keller Season Stats Insights

Keller's plus-minus this season, in 19:52 per game on the ice, is -6.

Keller has a goal in seven of 17 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 12 of 17 games this year, Keller has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 17 games this season, Keller has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Keller has an implied probability of 68.9% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 51.2% of Keller going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Keller Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 42 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +21 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 17 Games 5 17 Points 5 7 Goals 3 10 Assists 2

